Escambia Academy’s Landon Sims and Bubba Nettles scored two touchdowns each during last Friday’s (September 3), 34-14, defeat over the Patrician Academy Saints. The Cougars entered the game as the number 1 ranked AISA team after defeating former number 1 ranked Pike Liberal Arts in the first game of the season and beating Glenwood on Friday, August 27. With hopes high to keep the Canoe train rolling, the EA Cougars prepared to face a tough, number 6 ranked Saints team. “They (Patrician) have a great team,” EA head coach Hugh Fountain said. “This is probably the best Patrician team that we have played. We both are physical teams who work very hard.”