Don’t get me wrong, I’ve rebuilt more than the average number of wrecked exotics — the most recent being the Dodge Viper that took a dip in my neighborhood ditch and my Lotus Evora that got hit during a cross-country road trip. But, when my wrecked original Tesla Roadster was dropped off after sitting in a junkyard in upstate New York through the winter, I was in for a little less than a treat. Sourcing parts for a rare car can be time-consuming and expensive, and if you’re into DIY repairs and rebuilds, the electronic units of the Tesla Roadster can be shocking — literally. Even compared to the wrecked hybrid supercar, the BMW i8, the original Tesla Roadster is on my list of the worst supercars to attempt a rebuild of.