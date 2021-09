The Indiana women's volleyball team traveled to Western Michigan University last weekend to play in the Discover Kalamazoo Classic, winning two of the three games. Indiana fell short against Western Michigan in its first game Friday. The Hoosiers lost 25-12 in the first set but pulled through in the second and fourth sets, winning 25-20 and 25-11, respectively. Despite their efforts, the team lost 15-11 in the fifth set, leaving the Broncos with a 3-2 win.