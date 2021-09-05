Jessica Chastain on How ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Tested Her Friendship With Oscar Isaac

“We’re acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we’ve been friends more than half of our lives, and we know so much about each other,” she said on the Today show of their viral moment promoting HBO's Scenes from a Marriage on the Venice Film Festival red carpet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She added, jokingly: “Let me just say, though, this is a slow-motion video, and everybody is super sexy in slow motion. I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me. He just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug. So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit.”