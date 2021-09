Consumer priorities shifted drastically over the course of the pandemic; while at one time a good value at a restaurant may have simply meant getting good food at a fair price, nowadays, the value equation includes cleanliness and sanitation as well as customer safety. If the food is inexpensive but the floors are visibly dirty and the tables unwiped, for instance, consumers may be willing to go across the street, where the food costs a bit more but there are hand sanitizing stations at the door and a visible cleaning log for the dining room.