Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC's 'Today' show, dies at 87

The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC's "Today" show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

