Santa Maria, CA

Elks Rodeo Parade celebrates 78th year

By KSBY Staff
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
Community members filled Broadway Street in Santa Maria on Saturday morning for the 78th annual Elks Rodeo Parade.

Folks lined the streets from Mill Street all the way down to Stowell Road for the beginning of the parade at 8:45 a.m.

The parade had over 65 entries from throughout the city, including school marching bands, Boy Scouts, veterans groups, local youth baseball and softball teams, floats, and antique cars driven by members of the community.

"It is so exciting, I mean we missed it the last year because of COVID and it's really wonderful seeing the community come back together and seeing everyone out here," said Santa Maria resident Kimberley Washington, "It's a lot smaller this year but it's still coming back and it's really encouraging and really exciting."

Local radio personalities Jay Turner and Tony “The Chief” Gonzales served as the grand marshals.

Festivities continued after the parade as all spectators were encouraged to visit the annual Foods Co. Rodeo Parade Street Fair on Broadway at the JC Penny Center.

