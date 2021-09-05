CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Poly opens season with road win over San Diego

The Cal Poly Mustangs opened the 2021 football season with 28-17 road victory against San Diego.

Beau Baldwin has secured his first win as the Head Football Coach of Cal Poly.

After allowing a touchdown rush in the 1st Quarter, the Mustangs responded with a score of their own on the ground by Shakobe Harper for a two-yard score.

In the 2nd Quarter, the Mustangs took their first lead of the season on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Brasch to Chris Coleman, putting the Mustangs up 14-7.

Cal Poly would take their 14-7 lead to the locker rooms before allowing a field goal late in the 3rd Quarter.

The Mustangs would take a 14-10 lead into the 4th Quarter.

Cal Poly would pull away with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brasch to Xavier Moore, extending their lead to 21-10.

A pick-six by Elijah Ponder that went for 75 yards sealed the deal for the Mustangs, who would allow a garbage time touchdown to secure a 28-17 win.

The 1-0 Mustangs will face off in a road test against 1-1 Fresno State Saturday.

