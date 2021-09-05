PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd. Martha June Aiken Wise (Ama) passed away peacefully at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA on Monday, August 30th at the age of 74 after a brief but intense and courageous battle with cancer. Cherished wife, mother of 3, grandmother of 4, teacher of many, she will be remembered and missed. June/Ama grew up in Dutch Fork, SC and went to Furman University where she majored in English and minored in music and education. She married Henry Lane Wise in 1969. They shared over 52 beautiful years together and raised a loving family. She taught children of all ages in Edgefield/Johnston for many years. For the last era of her career, she taught young adult inmates in the Trenton Correctional Facility. She impressed upon her inmate students that “it is not about where you came from but where you are going,” as she believed in everyone she knew and encouraged us all to be our best selves. She is survived by her husband Lane, son James (Angela), daughters Beth and Amanda (Jay), grandchildren Avery (Jenny), Lucas, Allie, Sam, and sister Patsy (Mike). She was preceded in passing by her parents Ruby and Charles Aiken and sisters Jerry (Dick) Stevens and Peggy (Wes) Barr.