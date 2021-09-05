CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shang-Chi' opens big with $71.4M to lead box office

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" hauled in $71.4 million at the box office this weekend, the second-biggest opening of any film in the pandemic era, according to industry estimates released Sunday. "Black Widow" — another Marvel film — grossed $80 million...

