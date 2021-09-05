CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Bill to Help Restaurants Passes State Legislature

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (BCN) — A bill to help restaurants recover from pandemic losses is on its way to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 314 would grant businesses with expanded outdoor dining space a one-year grace period to apply for a permanent expansion, according to the bill’s author, State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. The partner legislation in the Assembly is authored by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Gabriel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Food Drink#State#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -- close to two-thirds of the American workforce -- and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy