Bill to Help Restaurants Passes State Legislature
SACRAMENTO (BCN) — A bill to help restaurants recover from pandemic losses is on its way to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 314 would grant businesses with expanded outdoor dining space a one-year grace period to apply for a permanent expansion, according to the bill’s author, State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. The partner legislation in the Assembly is authored by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills.sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0