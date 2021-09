Ikea, the furniture company that also sells meatballs, has apologised for shortages of about 10 per cent of its products, and the company in the UK said that they were caused by “disruption of global trade flows and a shortage of drivers, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit”.However, Ikea in the Netherlands, where shortages are also affecting about 10 per cent of its stock, offered a slightly different explanation: the “economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is proceeding faster than expected” and there is “congestion in ports” because “Chinese terminals were temporarily closed due to local coronavirus...