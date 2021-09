With FCS member Western Carolina on tap for Week 2 of their season, Oklahoma has made several revisions to the depth chart in advance of a 6 p.m. Saturday kick. The Sooners’ initial depth chart featured 20 instances of the word “OR,” but that number is down to 15 this week, as Lincoln Riley and his staff assuredly gained a little clarity in the season opener. After a shockingly tense 40-35 win over Tulane, here’s a look at the most notable changes across the depth chart heading into the Sooners’ first true home game of the season.