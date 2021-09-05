Mariners GameDay — September 5 at Arizona
AS YOU KNOW…Kyle Seager hit 2 three-run home runs last night…he hit one in the 1st off Arizona starter Humberto Castellanos and the second in the 6th off reliever Caleb Smith, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Seager’s second home run last night was the 66th home run hit into the Chase Field swimming pool in ballpark history?…it was the 3rd pool shot hit this season, joining David Peralta-ARI on April 11 and Christian Yelich-MIL on June 22…it was also the 3rd pool shot by a Mariners player, with Seager joining Alex Rodriguez on June 27, 1998 and Denard Span on Aug. 25, 2018…36 of the 66 pool shot home runs have been hit by Diamondbacks, while 30 have been hit by opponents…data via Diamondbacks PR.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
