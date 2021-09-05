Mariners GameDay — September 5 at Arizona

For the first time since the beginning of May, things did not get worse for fan confidence. Admittedly, there was basically a hard cap on how bad things could get, since we came into this poll at a 1.59. But there was still room for the team to challenge the all-time low of 1.47, set back during the dark days of the Dave Stewart regime, in August 2016. But it looks like a combination of the team’s better play in July, signing our first-round pick, etc. provided just enough optimism to sidestep a new record. Here’s the figures from the beginning of August this time: