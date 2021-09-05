Evaluating Each of the Rams' Team Captains

The Los Angeles Rams announced its team captains for the 2021 season on Wednesday. Eight players have been named a captain and will wear the letter 'C' on their jerseys for the year.

Here is a quick assessment of each captain, detailing what they bring to the team:

P Johnny Hekker

The longest-tenured member of the Rams, Hekker has been a constant of the team through the days in St. Louis and Los Angeles. Hekker is a four-time All-Pro and clubhouse leader. While Hekker's future with the team looking like it may be in jeopardy throughout training camp in wake of the position battle with Corey Bojorquez, the Rams remained loyal to Hekker as he'll remain the punter for 2021 season and possibly beyond.

S Jordan Fuller

After coming off a rookie campaign that featured three interceptions and five pass breakups, Fuller was named a team captain in just his second season. Fuller is the youngest captain of the Rams. With the departures of John Johnson III and Troy Hill in free agency, Fuller will be asked to orchestrate things on the backend of the secondary.

WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp is highly regarded as one of the better slot receivers in the NFL. He's not the most outspoken guy on the team but Kupp leads by example. In four years with the Rams, Kupp has proven to be as reliable as it comes, working over the middle of the field.

QB Matthew Stafford

The Rams sent a king's ransom to the Detroit Lions to acquire Stafford this offseason. The Rams wanted a passer who could open up the playbook without limitations and Stafford brings that ability. While Stafford continues to learn the ins and outs of his new team, he's exemplified the adequate leadership it takes for a team to be successful.

OL Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth has put together an exceptional career, protecting the blind side of quarterbacks. But most importantly, what Whitworth has done from a leadership standpoint is arguably his greatest characteristic. Whitworth enters his 16th NFL season, bringing an abundance of leadership with him.

WR Robert Woods

Now in his fifth year with the Rams, Woods has been a staple in Los Angeles' receiving attack. Woods has recorded three of four seasons with the Rams with over 900 receiving yards and five or more touchdowns. Woods' L.A. connection is one that he holds close to himself, being a leader on the field and in the community.

CB Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey was sent to Los Angeles via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. Since his arrival, Ramsey has been every bit of a shutdown cornerback. Ramsey's outspoken personality brings the best out in him and his teammates as they registered last season's No. 1 defensive unit.

DL Aaron Donald

Donald, who most would call the best non-quarterback in the NFL, has shown no signs of slowing down despite entering his age 30 season. Donald is the type of player that his teammates build off of as his presence is felt to its greatest extent. Donald is a six-time All-Pro and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.