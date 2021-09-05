CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Evaluating Each of the Rams' Team Captains

By Nicholas Cothrel
Posted by 
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams announced its team captains for the 2021 season on Wednesday. Eight players have been named a captain and will wear the letter 'C' on their jerseys for the year.

Here is a quick assessment of each captain, detailing what they bring to the team:

P Johnny Hekker

The longest-tenured member of the Rams, Hekker has been a constant of the team through the days in St. Louis and Los Angeles. Hekker is a four-time All-Pro and clubhouse leader. While Hekker's future with the team looking like it may be in jeopardy throughout training camp in wake of the position battle with Corey Bojorquez, the Rams remained loyal to Hekker as he'll remain the punter for 2021 season and possibly beyond.

S Jordan Fuller

After coming off a rookie campaign that featured three interceptions and five pass breakups, Fuller was named a team captain in just his second season. Fuller is the youngest captain of the Rams. With the departures of John Johnson III and Troy Hill in free agency, Fuller will be asked to orchestrate things on the backend of the secondary.

WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp is highly regarded as one of the better slot receivers in the NFL. He's not the most outspoken guy on the team but Kupp leads by example. In four years with the Rams, Kupp has proven to be as reliable as it comes, working over the middle of the field.

QB Matthew Stafford

The Rams sent a king's ransom to the Detroit Lions to acquire Stafford this offseason. The Rams wanted a passer who could open up the playbook without limitations and Stafford brings that ability. While Stafford continues to learn the ins and outs of his new team, he's exemplified the adequate leadership it takes for a team to be successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUAK5_0bnNs7nA00

OL Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth has put together an exceptional career, protecting the blind side of quarterbacks. But most importantly, what Whitworth has done from a leadership standpoint is arguably his greatest characteristic. Whitworth enters his 16th NFL season, bringing an abundance of leadership with him.

WR Robert Woods

Now in his fifth year with the Rams, Woods has been a staple in Los Angeles' receiving attack. Woods has recorded three of four seasons with the Rams with over 900 receiving yards and five or more touchdowns. Woods' L.A. connection is one that he holds close to himself, being a leader on the field and in the community.

CB Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey was sent to Los Angeles via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. Since his arrival, Ramsey has been every bit of a shutdown cornerback. Ramsey's outspoken personality brings the best out in him and his teammates as they registered last season's No. 1 defensive unit.

DL Aaron Donald

Donald, who most would call the best non-quarterback in the NFL, has shown no signs of slowing down despite entering his age 30 season. Donald is the type of player that his teammates build off of as his presence is felt to its greatest extent. Donald is a six-time All-Pro and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Continue Reading:

  • Rams Practice Squad: What Are They Getting in OL Jared Hocker?

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

Comments / 0

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
134
Followers
226
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Wr#The Detroit Lions#The Rams Woods#Cb#Dl Aaron Donald Donald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Stafford, McVay team up to bolster reputations with Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford is an elite quarterback with almost no significant team success during his dozen seasons in the NFL. Sean McVay is a brilliant offensive football coach whose past two teams didn’t crack the NFL’s top 10 in scoring. These men both have something basic to...
NFLtherams.com

Jordan Fuller grateful for team captain opportunity

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As cornerback Jalen Ramsey walked away from the podium Thursday afternoon, he crossed paths with safety Jordan Fuller, realizing Fuller had caught the last part of his press conference in which he was asked about Fuller's recent achievement. "You're growing up, dog!" Ramsey told Fuller as...
NFLpff.com

Weyrauch: NFL Week 1 fantasy football start ’em or sit ’em

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is finally upon us. That means it's time to shift from drafting and naming our fake teams to making difficult decisions on a weekly basis in order to win our matchups. That's where PFF comes in. You'll find sit/start articles from several fantasy...
NFLaudacy.com

NFC West race will come down to QB play, says Rams legend Marshall Faulk

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the regular season with championship-or-bust expectations, as they currently own the second-best odds to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 56. But will the franchise -- now spearheaded by big-play veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford -- reach the postseason as a division winner or wild card?
NFLclevelandstar.com

Rams begin Matthew Stafford era with primetime matchup vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off the Matthew Stafford era when they host the Chicago Bears in a nationally televised game Sunday night. The 33-year-old quarterback spent his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, throwing for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns. Los Angeles acquired him March 18in exchange for a trade package that included quarterback Jared Goff.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Rams X-factor for 2021 NFL season, and it’s not Matthew Stafford

With new quarterback Matthew Stafford under center and most of the team’s starters on defense returning for another year, expectations are high for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL season. After missing the playoffs in the 2019 season, the Rams returned to the postseason in 2020 after finishing with a 10-6 record. But after a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, their season ended with a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patriots, Ravens Trade

The Patriots have reportedly acquired rookie cornerback Shaun Wade from the Ravens. It’s a pretty significant development considering how well Wade has played this preseason. Wade has already increased his trade value with a strong preseason showing in which he’s allowed a 0.0 passer rating when targeted. He also has...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy