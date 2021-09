According to an insider, The Elder Scrolls 6 is set to be an Xbox exclusive title. As what is probably the most anticipated title of all time, The Elder Scrolls 6 has generated a lot of discussion. Many have wondered what the setting will be for this next behemoth RPG, what will the skill system look like, and how much freedom will players be given. Without much information coming from Bethesda, fans have largely been left to their own imagination. Despite this, one topic has been dominating the discussion as of late - will The Elder Scrolls 6 be an Xbox exclusive?