Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of a sensational move from Juventus to Manchester City, with the forward having agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions – per our own Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney.Former Man United winger Ronaldo, 36, has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at Man City, and it is understood the Portugal captain would be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be completed. His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin this week to try and negotiate Ronaldo’s exit from Juventus, who are in principle open to a sale as they want...