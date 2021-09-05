CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Industry News: Pharell Returns for OTHERtone Season Two on Apple Music 1

thisisrnb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharell returns to Apple Music 1 with show “OTHERtone” season two. Pharrell joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to announce the return of his bi-weekly OTHERtone radio show, his recent collaboration with Drake, and more. “OTHERtone” is a glimpse into the minds of our culture’s unicorns and how they...

thisisrnb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Pharrell
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Music 1#Dj#Art#Othertone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Lil Nas X’s long-awaited full-length debut, Montero, powers to Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, as Voyage, ABBA’s first album in 40 years, enters at Number Two.  Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Other albums that have gone on to top the RS 200, like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo, also led the Pre-Add Chart before the album’s release.  Entering at Number Five is Memphis rapper Big30’s King Of Killbranch mixtape, followed by Jhay...
Beauty & FashionSFGate

Pharrell Williams on 'OTHERtone' Season 2 and Why Charlie Wilson is the 'GOAT'

Almost three decades into his music career, the artist, producer, fashion mogul and entrepreneur is hungrier than ever for the next best thing. Enter “OTHERtone,” Williams’ radio show with co-hosts Scott Vener and Fam-Lay that serves as an exploration into the minds of “culture’s unicorns” as well as a “distraction” from the world’s divisiveness. Williams insists that “OTHERtone” is a “music show that has conversation,” not a talk show with songs sprinkled in.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Music Industry Moves: YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Motown Records Unveil Joint-Venture Label Partnership

Motown Records and rapper/songwriter YoungBoy Never Broke Again have announced a global joint venture with his Never Broken Again, LLC record label. YoungBoy and Kyle “Montana” Clairborne will continue to lead the label. In making this announcement, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Chairman and CEO of Motown Records said, “I’m excited to work with Never Broke Again, a homegrown brand that has created an incredibly authentic and credible movement that represents the next generation in Louisiana’s legacy of ground-breaking hip-hop labels. I look forward to working with YoungBoy and Montana to continue to grow their vision and reach their fans around the world.” YoungBoy said, “I felt like...
Musicthebrag.com

Q&A: Apple Music Up Next Local, TE KAAHU

We’re excited to announce that the next artist to be announced as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is none other than TE KAAHU. Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
Musicsouthlakessentinel.com

This Week in The Music Industry

Around 8 AM Sunday morning fans were surprised yet ecstatic about the drop of West’s album “Donda”. Months prior he teased the album and even had four listening parties before the album was released on all streaming platforms. Though a few hours after the long anticipated release, Kanye posted on his Instagram that the album was dropped without his permission. The quote read “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
Variety

Apple Music Unveils Program to Pay Rights Holders in DJ Mixes

Since the advent of streaming services, one of the major problems with DJ mixes has been ensuring that every musical element in those mixes is identified and paid for. Well, Apple Music has unveiled a new process — in cooperation with major and independent labels — whereby it can properly identify and directly pay the rights holders whose music is used within a DJ mix, building on technology from Shazam, which it acquired several years ago. The program ostensibly will go a long way toward properly compensating creators for the use of their music in DJ mixes, which had previously been a...
Cell Phonesnewsbrig.com

Apple Music is adding more DJ mixes with new features powered by Shazam

Last year Apple showed how it could embed Shazam’s music identification features even more deeply within iOS 14, and now it’s taking things another step forward within Apple Music. Apple Music initially introduced DJ mixes and mash-ups in 2016 through a partnership with Dubset Media Holdings to identify and pay for licensed music within mixes.
MusicTechCrunch

Apple Music is using Shazam to solve the streaming industry’s problem with DJ mixes

Historically, it’s been difficult for DJs to stream mixes online, since live streaming platforms like YouTube or Twitch might flag the use of other artists’ songs as copyright infringement. Artists are entitled to royalties when their song is played by a DJ during a live set, but dance music further complicates this, since small samples from various songs can be edited and mixed together into something unrecognizable.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Own classical music service for Apple Music

Apple wants to help friends of classical music with its own app in the future. The group has taken over the streaming provider Primephonic, which specializes in classical music, and will integrate it into its Apple Music offering, the company announced on Monday evening. Better offer with better findability. By...
TV Seriesimore.com

Report: 'See' season 2 becomes most-watched Apple TV+ returning drama show

Season two premiered on August 27. Viewership is said to have been up 30% on the same period from season one. , with a new report claiming that it has become the most-watched returning drama show. Season two premiered on August 27, with a new report saying that 30% more people have watched the show in the last two weeks than the same period after season one arrived in 2019.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Jon Stewart returns to the news in trailer for new Apple series

Jon Stewart’s new current affairs series, “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” officially has a premiere date. Stewart’s return to news will premiere on Apple TV+ on Sept. 30, followed by new episodes every other week. The series’s official podcast will also be available that same day on Apple Podcasts, with new episodes dropping every week.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Comedy Series “The Other Two” Returns For A Second Season

Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two debuted its first season in 2018. The show is centered around siblings Cary, a role portrayed by Drew Tarver, and Brooke (Heléne Yorke), who have to deal with their sibling, Chase’s (Case Walker) abrupt thrust into fame. On how they came up with the concept, Schneider told comedian Trevor Noah that they had to delve deep into the world of YouTube to bring the concept of going viral to life. As part of their case study, the pair had to shadow YouTubers, understand their career and what the trajectory looked like. In conversation with Noah, Kelly and Schneider discussed the bridge between ‘old’ or traditional fame and new-age fame that has been brought about by the social media era. While the characters in The Other Two are not so old, there’s still an age factor as far a 13-year-old YouTube stars making millions of dollars every year are concerned. The Other Two first began as a sketch on Saturday Night Live, before it premiered on Comedy Central.
MusicMacworld

Apple acquires Primephonic classical music streaming service to improve Apple Music

Apple on Monday announced that it has acquired Primephonic, a streaming media startup with a focus on classical music. In a press release, Apple says that users will be able to access Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content, and that a “dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic” will eventually be available.
TV SeriesCollider

'Dickinson' Will Return for Third and Final Season This Fall on Apple TV+

The good news? We now have an official premiere date confirmed for Season 3 of Dickinson, which will consist of 10 episodes and debut November 5 on Apple TV+. The bad? The third season of this incredible show will also be its last. Don't fret, though, because apparently that was always the plan, according to creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith.
TV & VideosPosted by
NBC News

NBC NEWS NOW PRESENTS “RETURN TO BROADWAY,” A 30-MINUTE SPECIAL ON THE INDUSTRY’S REOPENING, HOSTED BY NBC’S JOE FRYER

Return to Broadway Will Stream on NBC News NOW on Monday, September 6th at 7 p.m. ET. September 3, 2021 – After being shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic for 18 months, Broadway is on its way back. NBC News NOW will present Return to Broadway, a streaming special hosted by NBC News’ Joe Fryer, featuring a backstage look as curtains begin to rise once again.
TV SeriesPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘The Other Two’ returns for second season: How to watch, stream, release date, trailer

“The Other Two,” originally dropped by Comedy Central, is back by popular demand. The comedy series premieres its second season on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 26. Since its original airing in 2019, the plot of “The Other Two” has followed Brooke Dubek (Heléne Yorke) and Cary Dubek (Drew Tarver) as they deal with their younger brother Chase Dubek’s (Case Walker) overnight success as a pop star.
TV Seriesimore.com

How to watch the season two premiere of 'SEE' on Apple TV+

The new season stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. is back for season two at Apple TV+. Today, the second season of the series premiered on Apple's streaming service. The new season brings back Jason Momoa as Bada Voss and also introduces Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, Momoa's brother. "See"...
Cell PhonesTechHive

Apple to drum up a streaming app for classical music

Apple Music subscribers who follow classical music are in for a treat, with Apple announcing Monday that it’s poised to launch an improved, “dedicated experience” for classical music lovers after its acquisition of Primephonic, a classical music streaming service. That’s the good news; the bad news is that Primephonic, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy