Greens vow to push for ‘tycoon tax’ if the next federal election results in a hung parliament
The Greens have vowed to push Labor to adopt a new 40% tax on the “super profits” of big corporations if the forthcoming federal election results in a hung parliament. The party’s so-called “tycoon tax” would target mining companies and other big corporations and would raise $338bn in revenue over a decade, according to costings by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) to be released on Monday.www.theguardian.com
