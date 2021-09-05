CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Greens vow to push for ‘tycoon tax’ if the next federal election results in a hung parliament

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greens have vowed to push Labor to adopt a new 40% tax on the “super profits” of big corporations if the forthcoming federal election results in a hung parliament. The party’s so-called “tycoon tax” would target mining companies and other big corporations and would raise $338bn in revenue over a decade, according to costings by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) to be released on Monday.

