Greens vow to push for ‘tycoon tax’ if the next federal election results in a hung parliament

Imagine an electoral system specifically designed to exclude those who might not vote for the governing party, where the government of the day decides which campaign activities are permitted a year before any election, and where the regulator answers to the governing party.That is the system this government is trying to create. The foundation stones of our democracy are being chipped away by the Tories to ensure that they remain in power.The Elections Bill, which has its second reading on Tuesday, is an attack on the UK’s democratic traditions and on some of our most fundamental rights. As even senior...