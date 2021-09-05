CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Opens To $140 Million Globally

By Scott Campbell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven a global health crisis that’s had the theatrical industry on its knees for the best part of eighteen months isn’t enough to stop the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening well above projections to score a global opening weekend of $140 million.

