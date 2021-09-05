Marvin Vettori Appears To Set Aside Past Beef, Offers To Help Darren Till
Marvin Vettori is possibly putting aside his past issues with Darren Till by apparently volunteering to help the popular Englishman with his wrestling. At UFC Vegas 36, Darren Till lost to Derek Brunson in a similar fashion to the way he did in his last fight at welterweight against Tyron Woodley. Till was outclassed in the wrestling aspect of that fight as well three years ago, forcing a seemingly disappointed Dana White to begrudgingly wrap the welterweight title around Woodley’s waist.www.mmanews.com
