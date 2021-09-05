Marvin Vettori Appears To Set Aside Past Beef, Offers To Help Darren Till

Thanks to the card being moved from England to Vegas with about a month and half notice, there ended up being a lot of cancellations due to visa issues for what is now known as UFC Vegas 36. Fortunately, the main event wasn’t cancelled and the co-main event found a suitable replacement. Thus, while there were several contests that were worth watching that ended up getting snuffed, the card is still passable. In fact, most observers have praised the limited number of contests on the card. Can’t say I blame them. There’s times where the bloated card makes it hard to maintain enthusiasm throughout a card, even if the top of the card is awesome. That won’t be an issue with only 10 fights on this card.