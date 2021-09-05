The Final Easter Egg For Loki Might Have Been Discovered

Note: A minor Shang-Chi spoiler is discussed during this interview. With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about the latest MCU movie. During the wide-ranging and fun interview, Feige talked about making Shang-Chi, if they thought about introducing Shang-Chi as a supporting character in a different movie the way they introduced Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, the Blip Easter egg to look out for, when we might get another Avengers movie, Loki Season 2, the Captain America 4 release date with Anthony Mackie, the status of his Star Wars movie with Loki head writer Michael Waldron, and more. In addition, he also wants people to know that in the third act of Shang-Chi those are not Pokémon characters. I guess in early screenings some of the audiences thought they saw them.