CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Final Easter Egg For Loki Might Have Been Discovered

By Jessica James
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first season of Loki was a treat for MCU fans, with the series littering Easter Eggs throughout its storyline, as well as providing hints of upcoming creatures and characters. With the second block of episodes possibly not even going before the cameras until 2023, Disney Plus subscribers can at least console themselves by rewatching the instalments we had this year, and seeing how they line up with new programs and movies. However, it seems that the last Easter Egg on Loki might have been identified, after executive producer Michael Waldron previously said there was one left.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Easter Egg For#Disney Plus#Void#Asgard#Xenateach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Cars 108

‘What If’: Episode 3 Easter Egg Breakdown

The new episode of What If…? starts with Nick Fury’s speech from The Avengers about the idea of bringing together superheroes as a team of protectors. The speech gets repeated several times until Fury says “I wrote the speech!” — which reveals, for the first time, that Fury’s pep talk to the Avengers wasn’t spontaneous. It was carefully scripted; a way to manipulate the heroes into doing what he wanted. That’s Nick Fury for you.
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

‘Shang Chi’: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Reference

Marvel is back in theaters with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set in the present of the MCU. (Black Widow was mostly set during the events of Phase Three.) Appropriately, the film has plenty of references to Marvel Comics and the MCU at large.
TV SeriesThe Review

“Loki”: An in depth look at the finalized MCU TV series

Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, is a character that has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for a very long time, after his first appearance as Thor’s adopted brother in “Thor” (2011). He was a main villain of the Avengers for quite some time, appearing as the main antagonist in the first “Avengers” (2012) movie, wanting to take over Earth in exchange for the Tesseract that Thanos told him to get.
MoviesGamespot

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: 20 Easter Eggs And References You May Have Missed

Shang-Chi is finally here and it's packed full of references to Marvel comics, the MCU, and pop culture. How many did yo. The latest Phase 4 movie in the MCU has finally arrived and while you won't be able to stream it on Disney+ any time soon, fans and critics alike are raving about this exciting new chapter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie introduces us to the titular Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his friend Katy (Awkwafina) as they face off against Shang-Chi's mysterious past--or, more specifically, his dangerous father, Wenwu (Tony Leung) who has apparently been operating as an immortal villain in the MCU for hundreds upon hundreds of years.
MoviesCollider

Kevin Feige on ‘Shang-Chi,’ the Blip Easter Egg to Look Out for, ‘Captain America 4,’ ‘Loki’ Season 2, and More

Note: A minor Shang-Chi spoiler is discussed during this interview. With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about the latest MCU movie. During the wide-ranging and fun interview, Feige talked about making Shang-Chi, if they thought about introducing Shang-Chi as a supporting character in a different movie the way they introduced Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, the Blip Easter egg to look out for, when we might get another Avengers movie, Loki Season 2, the Captain America 4 release date with Anthony Mackie, the status of his Star Wars movie with Loki head writer Michael Waldron, and more. In addition, he also wants people to know that in the third act of Shang-Chi those are not Pokémon characters. I guess in early screenings some of the audiences thought they saw them.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Psychonauts 2 is hiding the strangest mpreg easter egg

Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 is a game about infiltrating people’s minds to uncover the strange thoughts bouncing around their psyche. But in a game full of unusual sights and sounds, its weirdest moment comes in the form of a hidden mpreg video. Easter egg spoilers ahead!. The easter egg in...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Witcher: Blood Origin Rumored To Feature Bigger, Badder Monsters

The expansion of The Witcher franchise continues on Netflix. Animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf premiering weeks back, Henry Cavill’s second outing as Geralt of Rivia is hitting the platform December 17th, and spinoff Blood Origin is in production. Recently, shooting moved to United Kingdom — initially in Iceland —...
TV & VideosInverse

Marvel Zombies 'What If' has a 'Buffy' Easter egg you probably missed

It was worth the wait. After four episodes of Marvel’s What if...? with mixed results, we finally got the alternate reality everyone was waiting for: the one where the Avengers are transformed into zombies. Based on the comics by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Marvel Zombies infects the Marvel Cinematic...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

What If…? Has The MCU’s Highest TV Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe touches turns to gold, whether it be racking up box office dollars, garnering widespread critical acclaim or scoring record-breaking viewership numbers and Premier Access sales on Disney Plus. In short; Kevin Feige’s all-conquering outfit are about as unstoppable as it gets in modern entertainment. That...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Nervous About Boba Fett’s Redesign In The Book Of Boba Fett

Boba Fett made a triumphant return to live-action in The Mandalorian. First teased in season one episode ‘The Gunslinger’, he arrived in style in season two’s ‘The Tragedy’. Here, he demonstrated why he’s one of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunters by brutally dispatching a platoon of Stormtroopers sent to capture Grogu.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop EP Claims Every Episode Will Be Filled With Easter Eggs

Anime fans are getting their first live-action adaption of the hugely popular anime series Cowboy Bebop later this year boasting a standout cast, and while it isn’t just a simple one for one remake of the anime, there is still to be quite a few familiar moments for long-time fans of the series according to a member of the show’s team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy