Warner Bros. Reportedly Developing Johnny Cage Mortal Kombat Spinoff

If you think of Keanu Reeves nowadays, you’ll probably think of John Wick instantly. But before he was Mr. Wick, he was Neo in The Matrix. First of all, hats off to you Keanu Reeves fans who were fans of him before the John Wick days. Yes, let’s be extremely grateful that the John Wick series brought him back from the brink, but what really put him on the map was The Matrix. If you remember the sequels, that’s probably not the best example of how much of an impact that series has on films. For me, it blended the science fiction of the ’90s and the over-the-top martial arts Kung Fu action. And let’s just say it added on some seriously thick layers of weirdness and confusing ideas. Who would come up with the idea of the world we live in being an actual virtual reality?