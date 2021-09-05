CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Reportedly Developing Johnny Cage Mortal Kombat Spinoff

Cover picture for the articleThis April’s Mortal Kombat reboot might not have received critical acclaim, but fans mostly loved it and it turned out to be a major hit on HBO Max. Warner Bros. is likely going to press ahead with their plans to continue the franchise, then, not just with a sequel or two but also various spinoffs. The recent movie was clearly made with follow-ups in mind as it held off on introducing one of the video game universe’s most beloved characters: Johnny Cage.

