Re: Georgia RB talks trash after win over Clemson

Hey TigerHawk76, I just smiled reading the Lewis Grizzard tribute post, again. Thanks for that. My wife is the youngest of 6 UGA graduates, and this year's game coincides closely with our 32d wedding anniversary. The woman deserves a medal, truly. Since Clemson and UGA don't play each other regularly, anymore, I'd say that we've been fairly content watching each other's teams play without any undo tension (especially with Clemson's general trajectory over the most recent years). It takes the most kindest and sympathetic of husbands to feign pain properly. It's an art form, really. However, this game is approaching, and I'm a good actor - but not that good. Is it wrong to ask God for a favorable outcome when you know that other, misguided people, are praying for "their team", too? Y'all think about me after this game, pls. If we win, I won't be able to hide a smirk on my face. I just can't do it. If we lose, God forbid, how do I can I possibly hide my, uh, contempt. If you say "Great game" through gritted teeth, does that make you a good sport or a bad sport? If Clemson wins, and "oh heck yeah" I'm counting on it, it's going to be a funeral vibe in the house for a month. Can I pull off the "mournful" act? This is what this game does to our household. Anyone else have such a dilemma?