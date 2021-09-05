CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: Georgia RB talks trash after win over Clemson

 4 days ago

And massaging glands- how many have filled suit against you for doing what you paid them for?. It's a different culture, I suppose. Just hope they don't put the band out there spelling the score like we did with Ohio State.

College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State's Second Game Against Oregon Could Feature Less Rotation for Defense, Running Backs After “Unique” Season Opener Against Minnesota

Ohio State’s first game against Minnesota might not have been the best judge for how the Buckeyes will rotate and divide up playing time this season. During his most recent press conference on Tuesday, Ryan Day used the word “unique” to describe the Buckeyes’ season opener when talking about how things played out on both sides of the ball in Minneapolis. Offensively, the Buckeyes had just 48 plays, the fewest they’ve had in a game since their 2015 loss to Michigan State. Defensively, Ohio State had to account for a Minnesota offense that used a wide variety of personnel alignments, including as many as seven offensive linemen on the field at times.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Kirby Smart on Clemson-Georgia matchup

The Tigers always win in Charlotte & this game won’t be an exception to the rule. Tigers will battle like crazy the 1st 2 quarters but make separation at the end of the 2nd & beginning of the 3rd as our speed & depth on defense is to much for UGA to find a way to score more.
Georgia Statedawgnation.com

Georgia football hopes Will Muschamp can provide winning edge against Clemson

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is putting Will Muschamp on the sideline to face Clemson, and it might just be the winning edge Georgia needs. Muschamp’s expertise working in the secondary has come in handy with the Bulldogs replacing seven defensive backs, and when special teams coach Scott Cochran took a leave of absence, Muschamp was an easy choice to replace him.
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Re: TNET: Clemson releases depth chart for Georgia game

TNET: Clemson releases depth chart for Georgia game. Clemson released a depth chart on Monday that will look quite familiar to those tracking such things with only one notable change. Georgia didn't release one at all this week. Read into those two things what you will but the only change from Clemson's pre-camp depth chart on Monday was true freshman Read Update »
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Re: As we approach the renewal of the Clemson - Georgia rivalry,

Hey TigerHawk76, I just smiled reading the Lewis Grizzard tribute post, again. Thanks for that. My wife is the youngest of 6 UGA graduates, and this year's game coincides closely with our 32d wedding anniversary. The woman deserves a medal, truly. Since Clemson and UGA don't play each other regularly, anymore, I'd say that we've been fairly content watching each other's teams play without any undo tension (especially with Clemson's general trajectory over the most recent years). It takes the most kindest and sympathetic of husbands to feign pain properly. It's an art form, really. However, this game is approaching, and I'm a good actor - but not that good. Is it wrong to ask God for a favorable outcome when you know that other, misguided people, are praying for "their team", too? Y'all think about me after this game, pls. If we win, I won't be able to hide a smirk on my face. I just can't do it. If we lose, God forbid, how do I can I possibly hide my, uh, contempt. If you say "Great game" through gritted teeth, does that make you a good sport or a bad sport? If Clemson wins, and "oh heck yeah" I'm counting on it, it's going to be a funeral vibe in the house for a month. Can I pull off the "mournful" act? This is what this game does to our household. Anyone else have such a dilemma?
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: #1 Indisputable Reason Clemson Wins Tomorrow

I say it’s the Dabo factor. Georgia can’t bring what they don’t have-good coaching. Better players working harder together with a better coaching staff executing a better gameplan. But i will take you reasoning too.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Your Favorite Clemson vs. Georgia Memory

Mine was after loosing 41 to 0 at home in 1976, we went to Georgia in 1977 and won 7 to 6. My uncle had to much to drink and went the wrong way on the railroad tracks after the game. After waiting for a few hours, he finally made it to the car. I also was witnessed the Treadwell winning kicks in '86 and '87. Go Tigers. See yall in Charlotte.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Former Clemson RB named starter at Wisconsin

TNET: Former Clemson RB named starter at Wisconsin. Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi was named the starter on the opening depth chart at Wisconsin on Monday. The former four-star prospect out of Naples, Florida announced he was transferring in April. He rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns over 71 carries in 169 career snaps as a Tiger (21 Read Update »

