Clemson, SC

Re: This was not on Tony Elliott, DJU did not execute…

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

Re: This was not on Tony Elliott, DJU did not execute…. This loss was on the offensive coaches Where was our tempo we use to in the past to wear down good defenses like Alabama Since it was obvious their defensive line was far superior to our O line where was the eye candy window dressing and extra tight end blockers Chad Morris brought to us an offense that helped us overcome talent on the other side but we have gotten away from that These offensive coaches can not think on their feet like Chad could Why did we not bring DJ out a series to help settle him down Yes this is on the offensive coach calling and scheming for this game and yes DJ in his third start seemed not ready for the moment I remember when Trevor went int the Ga Tec game when things were going down hill for Kelly Bryant and he looked ready as a freshman for the moment D J has the tools but evidently he is a different kind of kid and it is going to take longer before he gets comfortable By the way whoever called 3 straight passes at the 5 yard line should resign in shame Why not put your big boy tight ends in as blockers and run your 250 lb QB No creativity in play calling We may miss Jeff Scott more than we thought.

