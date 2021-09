Eight Power Five coaches made their debuts during Week 1 and compiled a 6-3 record (Bret Bielema played twice!), giving hopeful fans their first look at the product of the new regime. Illinois was the only team to play a Power Five opponent, and the Illini beat Nebraska in Week 0 before following that up with a loss to UTSA in Week 1. Arizona played a soon-to-be P5 opponent in BYU and put up a respectable fight.