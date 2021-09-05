Alabama football mailbag: Christopher Allen's injury, Will Reichard and how the offense stacks up nationally
Alabama football got off to another strong start to a season with a 44-13 victory over No. 16 Miami. Let’s get right to your questions after the season opener. Based on the way coach Nick Saban talked after the game, it’s not looking good for outside linebacker Christopher Allen. Saban called the foot injury pretty significant. They’re going to further evaluate, but at this point, Allen might be out for the season.www.tidesports.com
Comments / 0