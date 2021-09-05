CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama football mailbag: Christopher Allen's injury, Will Reichard and how the offense stacks up nationally

TideSports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football got off to another strong start to a season with a 44-13 victory over No. 16 Miami. Let’s get right to your questions after the season opener. Based on the way coach Nick Saban talked after the game, it’s not looking good for outside linebacker Christopher Allen. Saban called the foot injury pretty significant. They’re going to further evaluate, but at this point, Allen might be out for the season.

www.tidesports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Loren
Person
Christopher Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Realmarkholley#Sanders Braswell#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy