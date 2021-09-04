CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Tell if Your Phone Psychic Is Legitimate or Fake

By jamiemoses288
artvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA psychic medium is an individual who is trained to have heightened sensory skills that allow them to sense and interpret paranormal energy. Some experts believe everyone possesses a certain degree of psychic power, frequently referred to as a “sixth sense.” This sense is often described as an intensive type of intuitive perception. A psychic medium reading is a sitting in which the medium, or “reader,” scrutinizes a person’s “aura” (the electric and magnetic energy that surrounds each individual) to interpret a combination of events or provide a fair prognosis for future events. Many people are claiming to be psychic mediums, but not everyone possesses paranormal skills. The following information can assist anyone to avoid being taken advantage of by a fake psychic medium and possibly direct them to someone genuine. Here is how someone can determine whether they are being conned into psychic readings.

www.artvoice.com

