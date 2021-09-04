CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhite Novels were well rehea**ed and played a varied set. The audience loved it and were keen to hear more. Great night. Small venue but perfectly formed! Loved White Novels....one to watch. Overall rating: 4.5 Verified review. White novels absolutely smashed it! Such a good night and a great atmosphere...

Books & Literaturepublicradiotulsa.org

"The Great Mistake: A Novel" (Encore)

(Note: This interview originally aired back in June.) Our guest is the novelist Jonathan Lee, whose latest book is a vivid, page-turning work of historical fiction titled "The Great Mistake." It's a novel set in 19th-century New York City that digs into the life and times of -- and the mysterious murder of -- a man named Andrew Haswell Green. Not well-remembered today but very famous in his time, Green (who was called "The Father of Greater New York") was a lawyer and city planner whose visionary deal-making led to establishment of Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Bronx Zoo, and the New York Public Library. But why was Green killed in the street in 1903, just outside his Park Avenue residence? Such is the core question of "The Great Mistake," which The Wall Street Journal has called "engrossing [and] genuinely impressive."
Books & Literaturedigitalchumps.com

Blake: The Visual Novel Review

When I think of a visual novel, I simply see moving pictures, beautiful graphics, and some good music underneath. The last review I did of a visual novel fits this exact description. Truly, though, it was a visual novel, so choices weren’t exactly an option. It was…a visual novel. There’s nothing wrong with that! Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like wool was pulled over my eyes on what to expect.
TV Seriesgannonknight.com

Hallucinogenic novel makes for an interesting series

“Brand New Cherry Flavor,” a horror series that began airing on Netflix Aug. 14, is definitively the strangest show I have ever seen. It includes, among other things, the throwing up of cats, cannibalism for the purpose of witchcraft, potted plants overgrowing apartments and strange beings from the spiritual world.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Why News Reporters Write the Best Crime Novels

Every reader goes through phases with their selection habits. Last year, for example, I wanted as little to do with the modern world as possible, for reasons I’m sure you can understand. I didn’t want to read anything set in the last decade and I certainly didn’t feel like reading any dystopian novels written to reflect an ominous future. I wanted out of these times and, for about nine months, out of this place as well. Escapism. Nostalgia. My fiction intake was a pretty steady diet of P.G. Wodehouse, Nancy Mitford, Evelyn Waugh, Vita Sackville-West and Anthony Powell. I wanted to read about British people from the last century and their very British problems that were sometimes funny, but often just sad enough.
CelebritiesComplex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Flash actor Logan Williams cause of death finally confirmed

"The Flash" star Logan Williams’ official cause of death has been released by Canada’s BC Coroners Service — over a year after the 16-year-old died in April 2020. According to the coroner’s report, exclusively obtained by The Post Wednesday, the late star died from an "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)" and was classified as "accidental."
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CelebritiesPopculture

Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Talking About Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams' Deaths

Hollywood has suffered much loss in recent weeks. Just days after news surfaced that comedian Fuquan Johnson was found dead of an apparent overdose at an LA house party along with two others, veteran and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by a relative. Per TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered near Williams's body. Williams has been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years. Now, Johnson and Williams' peers are speaking out about their deaths, including Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.

