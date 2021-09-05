CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

DPS and local police add extra patrols on the road for Labor Day weekend

By Alyssa Flores
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
The Department of Public Safety is reminding everyone to play it safe when on the roads this Labor Day weekend.

From September 3-6, DPS troopers will be aggressively working traffic enforcement to ensure roads are safe.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley with DPS says as millions of Texans are expected to hit the road, he wants everyone to remember to wear their seat belts, drive the speed limit, and eliminate all distractions.

DPS is offering a few tips as families travel to and from their destinations.

• Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
• Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2021 there have been 8,950 violations.
• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law in every state.
• Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
• Know your route before starting your trip.
• Don’t drive fatigued. Allow plenty of time to reach your
destination.

Troopers and local police will have extra patrols on the roads. Have fun this holiday weekend, and be safe.

