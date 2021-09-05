Charles Steven Bally || Obituary

A memorial service is planned for a future time. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to your church or charity of choice. Charles Steven Bally passed away in Paris, Texas on September 1, 2021. He was born January 27, 1940, in Klamath Falls, OR to parents Joseph and Mildred Bally. Charles was a loving husband and father and an avid outdoorsman. He could be found on the golf course or fishing or hunting. Charles worked as Purchasing Agent for Campbell Soup until his retirement. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.