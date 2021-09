A big thanks to Dallas Eliuk for originally posting this game on his YouTube channel. Please subscribe at HOFNetminder35 on YouTube for lots of great lacrosse videos. Back when there were only a couple pair of goals used for the entire league, on this night neither set could be found. SO, this match-up features two goaltenders of opposite style contending with goals used for ice hockey, wearing very little equipment by today’s standards. Ted Sawicki for Detroit and Dwight Maetche (one of my lacrosse idols) for Philadelphia, both at the top of the MILL, both wishing they’d stayed home. Enjoy this high scoring affair.