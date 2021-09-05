Quick update on our RSS feed and open positions

Apple Knight is making its way to Switch next week, an eShop listing reveals. Limitless, the game’s developer, will have the new port ready to go on September 9. Apple Knight first debuted on mobile where it has had a pretty popular run. The game is an action platformer with with 40 stages including four boss fights. Players will explore vast levels filled with secrets, quests, and loot while fighting through hordes of evil wizards, knights, and creatures (if that wasn’t enough, traps can be used as another tactic to take out enemies). It’s also possible to customize character skins, weapons and abilities. The mobile version contains “Endless Adventure” in which players can go through endless random levels and get their high score on a leaderboard, though it’s unclear if this will be in the Switch version. We do at least know that now you can use proper button controls.