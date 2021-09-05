CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nintendo

Quick update on our RSS feed and open positions

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Hello! I have a quick site update to share with you all. I’m not sure how many of you use RSS feeds these days, but ours was recently updated to include photos. If you use something like Feedly (or any other RSS reader), the featured image for each post should finally appear. A few of you requested this in the past, and since I figured it’d be easy enough to implement, I’ve been slightly reworking our RSS feed over the past few days. Nothing ever comes easy and we had to clear a few unforeseen backend issues, but I believe everything should be running properly now. If this isn’t working for you for whatever reason, shoot us an email and we’ll try to troubleshoot.

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feedly#Rss Feeds#Rss#Nintendo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Pokemon Unite 1.1.1.8 Update Patch Notes

The Pokemon Company has launched update 1.1.1.8 for Pokemon Unite, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! As compared to previous Pokemon Unite patches we’ve covered here, today’s update is quite small in scope. Some bug fixes have come in, along with buffs to Blissey as it seems the team believes she’s quite weak right now. As per usual though, we don’t know how minor or major these shifts in power are, so her position in the meta is currently unknown. If you’re here for specifics though, let’s not waste more time. Here’s everything new with Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.8!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Unite update out on September 8 (version 1.1.1.8), patch notes

Pokemon Unite is getting a new 1.1.1.8 update tomorrow, September 8, The Pokemon Company and Timi Studio Group have announced. The new update will include bug fixes, text fixes, and shop updates. Additionally, some changes are planned for Blissey. Below are the full patch notes:. UPDATE DETAILS. Bug Fixes. Text...
Food & Drinksbedfordtx.gov

Spec's Opening Update

If you’ve driven down Airport Freeway in recent weeks, you have probably noticed some construction delays with the Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods location at 1520 Airport Freeway. Spec’s is currently experiencing construction delays due to material availability, as well as unforeseen structural concerns at the site. At this time, Spec’s is projected to be completed near the end of the year.
ComputersNeowin

RSS Guard 4.0.1

RSS Guard is a simple (yet powerful) feed reader. It is able to fetch the most known feed formats, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It's free, it's open-source. RSS Guard currently supports Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never depend on other services - this includes online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader and others.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Feeddler RSS Reader for iPad and iPhone

One of my major annoyances with this app came to light instantly as I booted it up. The app makes the presumption you already have an RSS account with one of five different RSS reader sites, namely AOL Reader, BazQux Reader, FeedHQ, InoReader, or The Old Reader. As I didn’t...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo ordered hundreds of Metroid Prime Trilogy text edits to harmonize the canon

For the past twenty years, Metroid has been split into two main branches. There are the 2D games produced by Yoshio Sakamoto and the Prime games, made by Retro Studios and generally produced by Kensuke Tanabe. This has led to the misconception that the team in Japan doesn’t consider the plot of the Metroid Prime Trilogy important or even canon. Sakamoto has dispelled this notion in the past, stating that he advised on Prime‘s story, but the connections between the teams go deeper than that.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Cafe Mix update out now (version 1.100.0)

A new update for Pokemon Cafe Mix has arrived. Check out the patch notes below, as well as an overview of the game after the break!. Release date: September 7th 2021 (North America) / September 8th 2021 (Europe, Japan) Platform: Switch / Mobile. File size (Mobile): 12MB. Patch notes:. New...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Apple Knight coming to Switch next week

Apple Knight is making its way to Switch next week, an eShop listing reveals. Limitless, the game’s developer, will have the new port ready to go on September 9. Apple Knight first debuted on mobile where it has had a pretty popular run. The game is an action platformer with with 40 stages including four boss fights. Players will explore vast levels filled with secrets, quests, and loot while fighting through hordes of evil wizards, knights, and creatures (if that wasn’t enough, traps can be used as another tactic to take out enemies). It’s also possible to customize character skins, weapons and abilities. The mobile version contains “Endless Adventure” in which players can go through endless random levels and get their high score on a leaderboard, though it’s unclear if this will be in the Switch version. We do at least know that now you can use proper button controls.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Digital Foundry tackle Sonic Colors Ultimate

The hard working team at Digital Foundry have been putting the newly released Sonic Colors Ultimate through its paces, and while they admit that it is not perfect, they are fairly pleased with the results. The worst offender out of all the platforms is sadly the Nintendo Switch version, which is bizarre given how well Sonic games generally perform sales-wise on Nintendo consoles historically. There’s also the issue of the longer load times on the Switch compared to the original Wii version, so hopefully Blind Squirrel Games is working on a Switch patch. Digital Foundry have found that the game runs at 600p when the game is in handheld mode and 900p whilst played in the dock. It targets a frame rate of 30fps, but slips up a few times. Here’s a summary courtesy of Reset Era user Lant-War:
Video GamesNintendo Life

Metroid Prime Trilogy Had A Core Dev Team Of Four, Surprisingly

Earlier today we shared a rather nice detail about the development of Donkey Kong Country Returns, courtesy of an excellent interview on Reece Reilly's Kiwi Talkz podcast with former Retro Studios developer and senior designer, Mike Wikan. Naturally a lot of the interview focused on the Metroid Prime games, in which Wikan played a big role, and there are some interesting nuggets of information that show how the series came together in the GameCube / Wii era.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon Unite Patch Notes Include Blissey Buff

Pokemon Unite update 1.1.1.8 will arrive on September 8, 2021, and the patch notes focus on one particular Pokemon. While there will be the usual shop changes and bug fixes, a recently added supporter is getting buffed. Expect to see some positive changes for Blissey in Pokemon Unite. All of...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Amazon’s Upcoming MMO New World Has Launched Its Open Beta

Amazon’s Upcoming MMO, New World, Has Officially Entered Into Its Open Beta. MMORPGs have created worlds mysterious worlds perfect for gamers seeking an adventure and titles such as World of Warcraft, EVE Online and more have stood the test of time as true kings in the video game industry. Amazon are prepared to enter the mix with its upcoming title, New World. Today, New World will enter into its open beta period until September 12th.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

SEGA “listening and assessing” for Sonic Colors: Ultimate patch

SEGA may eventually deliver a new patch for Sonic Colors: Ultimate following player reports of glitches and other problems. The game’s initial bumpy launch took place this weekend thanks to early access from the Digital Deluxe version. Most players will actually be getting their hands on it tomorrow. Unfortunately, Digital...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

[Interview] Raw Thrills on Cruis’n Blast – how Switch version happened, why it’s exclusive, possibility of online play, more

Ahead of Cruis’n Blast’s launch on Switch this month, we’re publishing a new developer interview with series creator Eugene Jarvis. Jarvis had much to say about putting the racer on the console, including how this new version came to be, why it’s an exclusive, and whether we could see online play supported in the future.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Japan: Famitsu sales for August 2021 (Software, Hardware, Publishers)

Famitsu have shared their latest monthly report on video game sales in Japan, this time covering August 2021 (to be more precise, the period going from July 26th to August 29th, so 5 weeks in total). Last month, the best-selling game in Japan was Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!!....
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Daemon X Machina Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial confirmed for Europe

Yesterday, Nintendo announced that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in Japan would be able to participate in a new Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial for Daemon X Machina. Nintendo of Europe has also confirmed that this Trial will be available to players in the region for a limited time. Starting September...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Switch gameplay

If you’re curious as to how Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions looks on Switch, there’s no need to wonder any longer as fresh gameplay has emerged. This comes following the official launch just a couple of days ago. In case you missed our previous coverage, check out the following overview:

Comments / 0

Community Policy