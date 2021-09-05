Quick update on our RSS feed and open positions
Hello! I have a quick site update to share with you all. I’m not sure how many of you use RSS feeds these days, but ours was recently updated to include photos. If you use something like Feedly (or any other RSS reader), the featured image for each post should finally appear. A few of you requested this in the past, and since I figured it’d be easy enough to implement, I’ve been slightly reworking our RSS feed over the past few days. Nothing ever comes easy and we had to clear a few unforeseen backend issues, but I believe everything should be running properly now. If this isn’t working for you for whatever reason, shoot us an email and we’ll try to troubleshoot.nintendoeverything.com
Comments / 0