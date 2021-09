PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Bridge Fire just outside Auburn on Monday. “Yesterday we had upwards of nine air tankers and five helicopters,” said Cal Fire Chief Brian Estes. They were fighting from the air and the ground as crews continued to battle the Bridge Fire. “You can see retardant all over these hillsides,” Estes said. “Just really some aggressive initial-attack firefighting.” The fire started Sunday afternoon along a trail near the north fork of the American River. About 700 people at the Auburn State Recreation Area had to be evacuated. People who live in the area appreciate the majestic...