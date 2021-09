AUBURN, Alabama — It looks like helmet stickers will be a thing of the past at Auburn. Replacing Gus Malzahn's previous recognition tradition of one player on offense, defense and special teams after each Auburn game, Bryan Harsin will go a bit more in depth. In his first post-game press conference of the season Monday, Harsin named eight players of the week for Auburn who were "recognized internally" by the coaching staff, including two "academic scholars of the week."