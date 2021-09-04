Warren to audit affordable housing fee collections
WARREN TWP. – Seeking to find out why residential builders were undercharged on affordable housing fees, the Township Committee is poised to hire an outside auditor. A resolution hiring Mount Arlington-based Nisivoccia to conduct the review may be on the committee’s agenda as soon as its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23. Nisivoccia has emerged as the front-runner for the job after several firms were approached recently.www.newjerseyhills.com
