Warren, NJ

Warren to audit affordable housing fee collections

By DAVID POLAKIEWICZ Editor
newjerseyhills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN TWP. – Seeking to find out why residential builders were undercharged on affordable housing fees, the Township Committee is poised to hire an outside auditor. A resolution hiring Mount Arlington-based Nisivoccia to conduct the review may be on the committee’s agenda as soon as its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23. Nisivoccia has emerged as the front-runner for the job after several firms were approached recently.

