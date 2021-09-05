Editorial: Congress can protect abortion rights or keep the filibuster. It can't do both.

As the partisan divide in America appears to grow wider each day, few issues unite people from all political and personal backgrounds. However, momentum for real immigration reform continues to unite Americans across the country. Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for legislation that provides a pathway to citizenship for most of the nation’s undocumented immigrant population. Most Americans believe immigrants make our country stronger, but only 17% believe the immigration system is working well. Congress must listen to the American people and support immigration reform to fix the system that’s been broken for decades.