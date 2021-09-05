CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Congress can protect abortion rights or keep the filibuster. It can't do both.

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court’s decision to let a draconian Texas law banning most abortions go into effect before the litigation over it plays out is a clear signal of what’s coming: This court is poised to eviscerate a fundamental right of women that a strong majority of the nation supports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, which may be the only way to ensure that right survives.

Congress & CourtsSlate

Republicans Don’t Actually Want Roe v. Wade to End This Way

On Sept. 1, the anti-abortion movement won its most substantial legal victory in nearly half a century. But most Republicans don’t actually want to talk about it. Instead, the GOP’s reaction to Texas’ six-week abortion ban—which took effect at the beginning of the month after the Supreme Court refused to block it—has been silence, punctuated by lies about the law itself. Despite the Republican Party’s decadeslong crusade against Roe v. Wade, the vast majority of GOP politicians declined to celebrate, or even note, Roe’s functional demise. Why?
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Business Insider

Senate Democrats weigh extending Biden's monthly $300 checks to families to 2024 in $3.5 trillion social-spending plan

Senate Democrats are weighing an extension of President Joe Biden's child allowance to 2024. Some low-income families may be excluded from the full benefit after then over budget constraints. A reduction in the plan's size may further jeopardize its extension. Senate Democrats are weighing a three-year extension of President Joe...
Congress & CourtsNews Herald

Congress: Fixing our broken immigration system can’t wait | Guestview

As the partisan divide in America appears to grow wider each day, few issues unite people from all political and personal backgrounds. However, momentum for real immigration reform continues to unite Americans across the country. Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for legislation that provides a pathway to citizenship for most of the nation’s undocumented immigrant population. Most Americans believe immigrants make our country stronger, but only 17% believe the immigration system is working well. Congress must listen to the American people and support immigration reform to fix the system that’s been broken for decades.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Guardian

Al Sharpton calls on Biden to fight the filibuster: ‘If we can’t depend on you here, when can we?’

The veteran civil rights leader is determined to dismantle the centuries-old Senate tool in the battle for voting rights – will Biden join him?. Earlier this summer, Al Sharpton traveled to Philadelphia to attend Joe Biden’s speech on voting rights. After delivering his remarks – a ringing call to arms against the march of restrictive election laws – the US president asked the veteran Black civil rights leader what he thought.
Texas StateVanity Fair

Biden Administration Strikes Back Against Texas Abortion Ban

Joe Biden pledged a “whole-of-government” response last week after the Supreme Court allowed new draconian abortion restrictions in Texas to stand. This week, the administration took its first step: Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed the Department of Justice would “protect” those seeking abortions and clinics that provide the procedure, saying in a statement that his office would ensure constitutional rights through the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act — the federal law that makes it illegal “for a person to use force, threat of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure or intimidate” those seeking reproductive healthcare.
Texas StateWashington Examiner

Top Democrat calls on DOJ to block Texas abortion restrictions

A top House Democrat called on the Justice Department to “use the full force of the department” to combat the new Texas law banning abortions beyond six weeks. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and fellow panel Democrats said the Justice Department “is fully empowered to prosecute” anyone who blocks a woman from obtaining an abortion.
Texas StateKEYT

READ: Nancy Pelosi responds to SCOTUS ruling on Texas abortion law

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded on Thursday to the Supreme Court’s denial of a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six weeks. “Upon our return, the House will bring up Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine into law reproductive...
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

Democrats: Wanna Save Abortion Rights? Nuke the Filibuster

When the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a draconian new Texas abortion law to stand this week, Democrats issued their familiar vows to fight back by advancing legislation in Congress to protect abortion rights nationwide. But to a growing segment of liberals, “fighting back” by passing another abortion bill that won’t...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Democrats Vow To Protect Abortion Rights. The Question Is How.

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats swiftly condemned Texas Republicans this week for a newly enacted state law that bans abortions after six weeks and even awards money to people who report on someone assisting another person terminating a pregnancy. Democrats have made it clear they don’t support the policy...

