Editorial: Congress can protect abortion rights or keep the filibuster. It can't do both.
The Supreme Court’s decision to let a draconian Texas law banning most abortions go into effect before the litigation over it plays out is a clear signal of what’s coming: This court is poised to eviscerate a fundamental right of women that a strong majority of the nation supports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, which may be the only way to ensure that right survives.www.stltoday.com
