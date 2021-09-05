No more eye-rolls: How Mike Macdonald won over his players, passed first test against Western Michigan

If there's one thing Michigan fans are painfully aware of at this point, it's that Ohio State has dominated the Wolverines for the better part of the last two decades. In fact, the 2021 season will officially mark 10 years since Michigan's last win against the Buckeyes (2011), including the two worst losses in rivalry history (2018, 2019). The Wolverines are also currently in the midst of the rivalries longest losing streak since 1918, dating back to the very beginning of the rivalry when Ohio State went 0-13-2 from 1897-1918.