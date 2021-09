London [UK], September 9 (ANI): England on Thursday named a 15-player preliminary squad for the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup slated to be played in UAE and Oman. While fast bowler Tymal Mills returns to the international set-up for the first time since February 2017, star all-rounder Ben Stokes was not available for selection as he continues to take an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing.