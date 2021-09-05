CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Ron McFarlane

kscbnews.net
 4 days ago

Wichita, Kansas – McFarlane, Ron, age 66, passed away August 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Deb McFarlane; children, Stephanie (Terry) Palmer, Susan McFarlane (Deanna Davis), Dallas McFarlane (Jennifer Garcia), Megan (Brandon) Meador, Jennifer Cheever, Adrienne Cheever and Dustin Cheever; 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; siblings, twin brother, Donnie McFarlane, Sheila (David) Koskey, Melvin (Virginia) Query, Alice Somers and Allen (Charlotte) Query. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Madge McFarlane; brother, James McFarlane and biological parents, Fred and Cleta Query. Visitation will be on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary. Celebration of life will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at University Congregational Church, 9209 East 29th St N, Wichita, KS 67226. Burial to follow immediately after the service at Eastlawn Cemetery, Newton, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Pheasant Heaven Charities, Inc., PO Box 338, Hugoton, KS 67951. www.cochranmortuary.com.

www.kscbnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Po Box#Hugoton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Guardian

Michael Nader obituary

Michael Nader, who has died of cancer aged 76, was a TV heart-throb of the 1980s, appearing in the glitzy American soap Dynasty as Dex Dexter, who for a while “tamed” Alexis, the “superbitch” played by Joan Collins, in the TV-speak of the time. Dynasty’s ratings had soared with the introduction of Collins at the start of the programme’s second series in 1981. Her character was seeking revenge on her first husband, the ruthless oil business billionaire Blake Carrington (played by John Forsythe).
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Domestic Arts Department features Ron Myers, woodworking

GREENVILLE — The Domestic Arts Department proudly welcomed Ron Myers as the 2021 Great Darke County Fair Featured Exhibitor. Ron has been woodworking for approximately 20 years and has been showing his art at the fair since 2003 where he has won numerous ribbons and a rosette. Ron’s memories of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy