Ron McFarlane

Wichita, Kansas – McFarlane, Ron, age 66, passed away August 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Deb McFarlane; children, Stephanie (Terry) Palmer, Susan McFarlane (Deanna Davis), Dallas McFarlane (Jennifer Garcia), Megan (Brandon) Meador, Jennifer Cheever, Adrienne Cheever and Dustin Cheever; 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; siblings, twin brother, Donnie McFarlane, Sheila (David) Koskey, Melvin (Virginia) Query, Alice Somers and Allen (Charlotte) Query. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Madge McFarlane; brother, James McFarlane and biological parents, Fred and Cleta Query. Visitation will be on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary. Celebration of life will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at University Congregational Church, 9209 East 29th St N, Wichita, KS 67226. Burial to follow immediately after the service at Eastlawn Cemetery, Newton, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Pheasant Heaven Charities, Inc., PO Box 338, Hugoton, KS 67951. www.cochranmortuary.com.