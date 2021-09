The Cuban opponent Guillermo Fariñas, Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament, was arrested this Wednesday in the city of Santa Clara, 280 kilometers from Havana. The causes have not been clarified, according to his mother, Alicia Hernández, told the EFE agency. Fariñas, one of the main leaders of the Cuban dissidence whose image after a 135-day hunger strike toured the world in 2010, was arrested at his home. “He never went out. His sister and I took care of bringing him food, whatever he needed, ”Hernández assured. From Fariñas’s Twitter account, a message was posted alerting the authorities to his arrest since 9:00 a.m. (local time).