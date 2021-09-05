The Sketch Box: The storied provenance of a Carmel Cottage

Afternoon sunlight filters across a sovereign garden and streams in through kitchen windows to illuminate jars filled with peach jam, just made. Artist Belinda Vidor Holliday is not entirely sure what she’s going to do with this much jam, but she dismisses the concern and returns to the drawing room of her Carmel cottage, where she is greeted by canvases at various degrees of completion. The landscape still on the easel captures her attention. She picks up a brush.