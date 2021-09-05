The unexpected and emotional reunion of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan

The actors met again after more than 3 years after the end of the saga that made them stars: Fifty Shades. Although Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan They have a beautiful friendship relationship since the end of the saga, which arrived in 2018 with Fifty Shades Freed, we had not seen them together since then. But this weekend, the new commitments of the actors made it coincide to the delight of the millions of fans of the erotic saga.