“The Prince of Bel-Air”: meet the actor who will replace Will Smith in a new version of the series – MRT

In the era of reboots and reimaginings, one of the most highly anticipated revivals is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The 1990s staple sitcom launched the career of Will Smith from a rapper best known for “Parents Just Don’t Understand” to a household name on his way to being one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. The iconic series was ripe for reinvention, and after a fan’s concept went video went viral on YouTube, Peacock pounced, greenlighting two seasons right off the bat. Bel-Air Season 1 is expected to arrive next year, so let’s run down everything there is to know about the series.