“The Prince of Bel-Air”: meet the actor who will replace Will Smith in a new version of the series – MRT

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the video published by Peacock, which has become an Internet viral, you can see Banks’ reaction to being informed that he will be the new protagonist:. “This is a dream come true. The way this program has impacted me and my life is incredible, “replied the young actor, who even dared to show a photo of him and his friends dressed as the cast of the original series.

