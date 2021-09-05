“The Prince of Bel-Air”: meet the actor who will replace Will Smith in a new version of the series – MRT
In the video published by Peacock, which has become an Internet viral, you can see Banks’ reaction to being informed that he will be the new protagonist:. “This is a dream come true. The way this program has impacted me and my life is incredible, “replied the young actor, who even dared to show a photo of him and his friends dressed as the cast of the original series.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0