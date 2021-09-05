Mr. Biden, go away
Everything in life is liable to get worse. Those of us who love international politics in general and American politics in particular have always been clear that Jimmy Carter had been the worst president in the modern era, if not in history. The kidnapping of the US Embassy in Tehran during the 444 days and 444 nights between November 1979 and January 1981 is a mole that haunted him until the 1980 elections in which he lost for what is the other side of the coin, Ronald Reagan, the best president of the 21st century in the opinion of admirers, detractors and mediopensionistas.
