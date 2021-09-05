Health hides more than half of the infections by lambda, the most dangerous variant of Covid

The Ministry of Health It reflects in its statistics that 56 cases of the lambda variant have been detected so far in Spain, which the international community indicates as the most worrying for the near future. A strain that scientific studies indicate for its ability to infect people who were inoculated with the vaccine of Pfizer more than six months ago, that is, elderly and health workers. On the other hand, the records of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) indicate that there are actually 137 cases, more than double.