CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Health hides more than half of the infections by lambda, the most dangerous variant of Covid

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ministry of Health It reflects in its statistics that 56 cases of the lambda variant have been detected so far in Spain, which the international community indicates as the most worrying for the near future. A strain that scientific studies indicate for its ability to infect people who were inoculated with the vaccine of Pfizer more than six months ago, that is, elderly and health workers. On the other hand, the records of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) indicate that there are actually 137 cases, more than double.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#The Ministry Of Health#Indian#The European Union#Ecdc#Eu#Chinese#American#Peruvian#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
California Statedeseret.com

The dangerous lambda variant has started spreading in California

The lambda variant of the novel coronavirus has reached California, but experts are still cautious about how far it might spread. Per KESQ-TV, the lambda variant reached California along with other new variants. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at University of California, San Francisco, said the variant is spreading in California, but the delta variant might be stopping it from becoming too strong.
Public Healthohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: An even more contagious strain than the Delta variant has been found in the UK

Scientists have detected a new variant of concern in the UK that could be even more contagious than the Delta strain. Originally found in South Africa in May, the deadly mutation has since been traced in China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland. South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform have said that the variant has a mutation rate of 41.8 mutations per year.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

COVID-19: Immunity from infection could be more effective than jabs against Delta variant

A study from Tel Aviv University has found that getting infected from coronavirus might be a stronger protection against future infections than any vaccination. To conduct the study, scientists compared people who received two doses of Pfizer vaccine to unvaccinated people who had contracted and recovered from the virus. Results gathered found that participants with post exposure acquired immunity were 13 times less likely to get the virus than those who had been double-jabbed.
Worldgentside.co.uk

COVID-19: The Mu and Lambda 'variants of interest' have been found in Ireland

Ireland is the latest country to detect traces of the Mu and Lambda variants of the coronavirus after they were placed under the World Health Organisation's (WHO) list of 'variants of interest.'. 11 cases detected in Ireland. Though the Delta variant remains the dominant strain accounting for more than 90%...
Pharmaceuticalspcccourier.com

Dangerous vaccine misinformation spreads faster than COVID

In an age of extreme socio-political circumstances and unlimited access to the internet, misinformation found online largely contributes to the opinions of the general public. It seems as though many people have a hard time discerning whether or not their source of information is reliable, which has proven to be especially harmful throughout the course of the pandemic.
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Public HealthTaylor Daily Press

The delta variant does not cause the most severe cases of corona in…

Concerns about the consequences of the delta variable have been growing among the country’s youngest for several weeks, given the increasing number of children in hospitals. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the leading federal public health agency, studied data of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in 99 counties in 14 US states, covering nearly 10 percent of the US population.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

COVID Delta Variant Spread Driven by Combination of Immune Escape and Increased Infectivity

Findings suggest infection control measures against variants will need to continue in the post-vaccination era. The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has become the dominant variant in countries including India and the UK, has most likely spread through its ability to evade neutralizing antibodies and its increased infectivity, say an international team of researchers.
Scienceearth.com

Vaccination offers more protection than prior COVID-19 infection

A new study published in Scientific Reports has found that prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2 does not guarantee higher levels of antibodies, and that full vaccination offers more protection against the virus than previous infection or a single dose of vaccine. Study participants were selected from a racially and ethnically diverse...
Scienceabc11.com

Is the mu variant worse than delta? What to know about COVID-19 mutations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the COVID-19 delta variant as one of its "variants of concern" (VOCs) on June 15. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less susceptible to available treatments or harder to detect. The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy