CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Swimming World September 2021 Presents – Swimming World’s Boys’ National High School Championships Mock Heat Sheet

By Lauren Serowik
SwimInfo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Boys’ National High School Championships Mock Heat Sheet. Following is a mock heat sheet of the boys’ mythical national championships, based on the top times swum during the 2020-21 high school season. ► EVENT #1 – 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caeleb Dressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Championships#Columbine High School#Swimming World Magazine#Independent School Baylor#Lane 2 Mason#Tesoro#Greenhope#Lasalle College Prep#Community School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & Surfinguatrav.com

Razorback athletes golden at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The world witnessed 13 Olympians and one Paralympian with ties to the University of Arkansas compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer. The 14 athletes won a combined three gold medals, a bronze medal, three Olympic records and a world record in a games that was anything but ordinary.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships Set for Late July

The 2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships are set to take place in four separate locations, held simultaneously from July 27-30. The 2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships are set to take place in four separate locations, held simultaneously from July 27-30. Futures time standards are slower than those of Junior Nationals,...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

USA Swimming Announces National Junior Championships for 2021-2022

With the reveal of the 2021-2022 event schedule Thursday, USA Swimming announced the dates and locations of three upcoming National Junior Championships. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the reveal of the 2021-2022 event schedule Thursday, USA Swimming announced the dates and locations of three upcoming National Junior Championships.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caeleb Dressel on his post-Olympics life, his next big event and teaching his dog to swim

Just four weeks after Caeleb Dressel climbed out of the pool for the final time at the Tokyo Olympics, he’s jumping back in the water for another competition. After bringing home five gold medals — one of five swimmers to ever do that in a single Games — the now-seven-time Olympic gold medalist will be in Naples, Italy this weekend for the start of the International Swimming League (ISL) season.
Nevada, MONevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

Post-Ben Hines era begins for NHS boys swimming

Talk about a tough act to follow. Ben Hines, the most prolific swimmer in Nevada High School history, graduated in the spring and is now doing laps in the pool at the University of Alabama — leaving it up to a new generation of Tigers to try and match his four individual state championships.
High Schoolchatsports.com

High school sports news covers swim star and fall sports

Seminole High senior Dawson Joyce can equal a Florida High School Athletic Association record if he wins two more state swimming individual championships this fall. That would give the strapping swimmer an unprecedented clean sweep of eight victories in eight individual state finals for his four-year prep career. But Joyce,...
High Schoolswimswam.com

Matt Traub Tabbed As New Cheshire High School Girls’ Swim Coach

Matt Traub looks to continue the Cheshire girls' dynasty after seven consecutive undefeated seasons (75-0), nine conference titles, and three state titles. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Three days before the start of the 2021 girls’ season, Dave Modzelewski announced he was stepping down as head swim coach of...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

ISL Match 4, Day 1: Cali Condors Re-Take Lead Over LA Current in Medley Relays; Kelsi Dahlia Lowers ISL Record

ISL Match 4, Day 1: Cali Condors Re-Take Lead Over LA Current in Medley Relays; Kelsi Dahlia Lowers ISL Record. The fourth match of the International Swimming League (ISL) season began Saturday in Naples, Italy, with the Cali Condors, LA Current, DC Trident and Aqua Centurions all in action for their second appearance of the season. Several swimmers, including U.S. Olympians Nic Fink and Olivia Smoliga, were making their season debuts after just arriving in Italy, and in the team competition, the Cali Condors started with three individual victories, looking even better than they did in the season-opening win in Match #2, but the LA Current turned on the gas over the second half of the meet and briefly took the lead prior to the 400 medley relays, only for Cali to reassert themselves with a women’s 1-3 finish and a men’s jackpot win to build a 22-point lead heading into day two.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Swim of the Week: Aurelie Rivard Crushes S10 400 Free World Record By 5 Seconds

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Torri Huske, Embarking on Stanford Career, Named Swimming World H.S. Swimmer of the Year

Torri Huske, From Girls’ High School Swimmer of the Year to Olympic Medalist. (From August’s Swimming World Magazine) Torri Huske finished her high school career by setting national high school records in the 100-yard fly and 200 IM, and by being named Swimming World’s Female High School Swimmer of the Year for the second time (2019, 2021). The 18-year-old senior from Yorktown High School (Arlington, Va.) will be moving on to Stanford in the fall, but first, she set an American record in the 100-meter fly at U.S. Trials that earned her a trip to Tokyo to compete in her first Olympics, where she captured a silver medal.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Caeleb Dressel Stalking World Record of Amaury Leveaux in 100 Freestyle

Caeleb Dressel Stalking World Record of Amaury Leveaux in 100 Freestyle. During his International Swimming League (ISL) career, Caeleb Dressel has routinely produced spectacular performances for the Cali Condors, the franchise he guided to last season’s team title. He has established five world records, spanning the 50-meter freestyle (twice), 100 individual medley (twice) and 100 butterfly (once).
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

High School Girls Swimming Preview: 4 swimmers to watch

The high school girls swimming and diving season has begun across West Michigan, and with the tradition of Holland-area teams challenging for conference and state championships every year, this could be another stellar season for local teams. The reason so many teams have made title runs is the talent in...
Texas StateSwimInfo

Texas Bolsters Sprint Contingent With Transfer of Speedster Cameron Auchinachie

Texas Bolsters Sprint Contingent With Transfer of Speedster Cameron Auchinachie. The University of Texas has bolstered its sprinting group with the addition of Cameron Auchinachie to the roster. Auchinachie, who formerly competed at the University of Denver, will be a graduate student and take advantage of the NCAA ruling that granted students an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy