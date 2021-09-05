He fled his town, conquered Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid and dazzles the world: Georgina Rodríguez, the Argentine who twisted her destiny

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGeorgina rodriguez has a fascinating story that could tell a lot if not for the questions that bother her and a lot. That is why he grants few or almost no interviews. “I prefer not to talk about my family,” he sentenced in one of those. The daughter of a private ex-footballer and Argentine coach, one day she fled Jaca, the withered Spanish town to which her parents moved. The destination was Madrid, where he met Cristiano Ronaldo at the clothing store where she worked and it was love at first sight. What did your father do? They asked him in the report. “I don’t want this interview to be so intense “, answered.

