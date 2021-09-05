Man with a pickaxe attacks Japanese director Takeshi Kitano and asks for his help to “get into show business”
The film director Takeshi Kitano was attacked this Saturday by a man with a pickaxe in the city of Tokyo (Japan), they report local media. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. (local time) shortly after Kitano finished recording a live information program on TBS television. According to reports, the man attacked the vehicle in which the actor was also, when he had just left the canal parking lot. The attacker smashed the windshield and hit other parts of the car.marketresearchtelecast.com
