BURRILLVILLE – A Wild Money ticket sold at a variety store in Mapleville is worth $119,564 according to a release on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from the Rhode Island Lottery. The ticket, one of two that matched all five numbers to win the jackpot, was sold at Country Farms at 86 Mapleville Main St. The other was purchased at Speedway at 305 Phenix Ave. in Cranston.